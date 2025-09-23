Carabao Cup third round as Barnsley take on Brighton at Oakwell Stadium

Fabian Hurzeler made eight changes for Brighton's Carabao Cup third round clash at Barnsley.

As expected, it's all change for Brighton from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The most notable news was two full debuts for summer signings Tommy Watson and Stefanos Tzimas.

Both made good impressions from the bench in the last round as striker Tzimas scored twice in the 6-0 win at Oxford United, with Watson also finding the target.

Both players have had to be patient but they finally get their chance to shine from the start at League One Barnsley.

Jason Steele takes his place in goal with summer signings Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli offering the protection as the centre back pairing.

The experienced Joel Veltman features at right back with the impressive Ferdi Kadioglu on the left of the defence. Maxim De Cuyper remains sidelined following his knee injury sustained at Bournemouth.

Baleba starts after Spurs trouble

Out-of-sorts midfielder Carlos Baleba is back in the starting XI as the Cameroon international looks to rediscover his best form. Baleba was hooked at halftime by Hurzeler in the draw against Tottenham and the head coach later admitted that Baleba is struggling for full fitness as he tired badly at the end of the first half.

For Liverpool man James Milner and Paraguay international Diego Gomez make-up the three man midfield.

The youthful Watson and Tzimas will be joined up front by the experience of striker Danny Welbeck, who is still searching for his first goal of the season.

Mats Wieffer is a notable absentee. The Dutch international featured from the bench against Spurs following his two-match absence with a knee injury.

Brighton XI: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Baleba, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Gomez, Veltman, Coppola. Subs: McGill, Dunk, Van Hecke, Rutter, Kostoulas, Mitoma, Ayari, Tasker, Howell.

Barnsley XI: Cooper, Russell, Shepherd, De Gevigney, Ogbeta, Rooney, Cleary, Farrugia, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan, Connell.

Subs: Flavell, Phillips, Watson, Barratt, Bland, Graham, Earl, Woodcock, Farrell.