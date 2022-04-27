All of Brighton’s remaining fixtures in the Premier League top 10 race - compared to Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Brentford

Albion have four matches of the season remaining and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Graham Potter's men have already equalled their best top flight points tally of 41 and a draw or better at Wolves this Saturday would see them surpass that milestone.

It's been a largely impressive season for Albion and they will look to finish off their remaining games in positive fashion.

Newcastle are also in the running for a top 10 spot as Eddie Howe's management - and a sprinkling of Saudi money - has seen them power away from the relegation places.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have enjoyed a decent first season in the top flight as Christian Eriksen helped inspire a strong second half of the season. The Bees are one place behind the Seagulls in 12th.

Leicester also seem to have found their best form of late after a mid-season wobble. Brendan Rodgers' men have not quite been a fluent as last term, where they just missed out on Champions League qualification, but they remain a very solid Premier League outfit.

Patrick Vieira can also be proud of his work at Crystal Palace. The Eagles were tipped to struggle this term following the departure of experienced boss Roy Hodgson.

Vieira introduced a new style of play at Selhurst Park and took them to an FA Cup semi-final. They are three points behind the Seagulls but do have a game in hand.

Scroll down and click through to see all of the remaining fixtures for your club.

1. Man City - 80 pts Leeds (A) Newcastle (H) West Ham (A) Aston Villa (H) Wolves (A)

2. Liverpool - 79 pts Newcastle (A) Tottenham (H) Aston Villa (A) Wolves (H) Southampton (A)

3. Chelsea - 65 pts Man United (A) Everton (A) Wolves (H) Leeds (A) Leicester (H) Watford (H)

4. Arsenal - 60 pts West Ham (A) Leeds (H) Tottenham (A) Newcastle (A) Everton (H)