'Always' – Brighton striker Danny Welbeck reacts to latest Man United transfer link

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 17:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck said the latest transfer link to Manchester United is just speculation as his fine form continues for the Seagulls.

Welbeck, 33, has been excellent for Brighton this term with six goals and two assists so far for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former United and Arsenal striker joined the Seagulls on a free transfer in 2020 and has 32 goals in total for the club – three more than he scored for United.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has six Premier League goals so far this seasonBrighton's Danny Welbeck has six Premier League goals so far this season
Brighton's Danny Welbeck has six Premier League goals so far this season

Welbeck spent six years in total at Old Trafford before moving on to Arsenal in 2014. The striker is held in high regard at United and last summer he was linked with a return to Old Trafford as then manager Erik ten Haag looking to bolster his strike force.

“It’s speculation,” said Welbeck in an exclusive to the Argus as part of the American Express shop small campaign. “There always that link for me because I have been at Man United, came through there, so it always easy to put that link together. But I just focus on what I can control. All the other stuff is pretty irrelevant.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been hugely impressed with his experienced striker this season and believes Welbeck can play on for many more years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If he continues to behave like he does, then he can play on for a long time,” said the German after his match winner against Newcastle last month.” We have another player [James Milner] who is an age of nearly 40 and he’s still there and trying to be the best every day. That’s the same for Danny.

“I knew [when I came] he had great talent and he’s a great team-mate and very supportive. He’s not only a great footballer but a great team-mate and personality.

“He has a feeling for the dynamics of the team and he tries to connect the players. That’s very important for me.”

Related topics:Danny WelbeckJames MilnerFabian HurzelerBrightonMan UnitedArsenalOld Trafford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice