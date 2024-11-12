Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck said the latest transfer link to Manchester United is just speculation as his fine form continues for the Seagulls.

Welbeck, 33, has been excellent for Brighton this term with six goals and two assists so far for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former United and Arsenal striker joined the Seagulls on a free transfer in 2020 and has 32 goals in total for the club – three more than he scored for United.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has six Premier League goals so far this season

Welbeck spent six years in total at Old Trafford before moving on to Arsenal in 2014. The striker is held in high regard at United and last summer he was linked with a return to Old Trafford as then manager Erik ten Haag looking to bolster his strike force.

“It’s speculation,” said Welbeck in an exclusive to the Argus as part of the American Express shop small campaign. “There always that link for me because I have been at Man United, came through there, so it always easy to put that link together. But I just focus on what I can control. All the other stuff is pretty irrelevant.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been hugely impressed with his experienced striker this season and believes Welbeck can play on for many more years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he continues to behave like he does, then he can play on for a long time,” said the German after his match winner against Newcastle last month.” We have another player [James Milner] who is an age of nearly 40 and he’s still there and trying to be the best every day. That’s the same for Danny.

“I knew [when I came] he had great talent and he’s a great team-mate and very supportive. He’s not only a great footballer but a great team-mate and personality.

“He has a feeling for the dynamics of the team and he tries to connect the players. That’s very important for me.”