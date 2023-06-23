NationalWorldTV
Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg admitted there will be ‘departures’ at the Belgian club this summer amid rumours linking Paars-wit goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with moves to Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Manchester United.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion have beaten the Clarets and United in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

The Italian said the Seagulls will pay ‘€20m’ for the sought after stopper, and the deal is expected to be completed ‘this week’.

Verbruggen – who was named man of the match in the Netherlands’ goalless draw with Belgium in Group A of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday – said it was his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated keeper with a move to the Premier League.

Bart Verbruggen gestures during the first game of Group A between Belgium and the Netherlands at the UEFA Under -21 European Championships, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 21. Picture by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesBart Verbruggen gestures during the first game of Group A between Belgium and the Netherlands at the UEFA Under -21 European Championships, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 21. Picture by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
With speculation surrounding the 20-year-old’s future intensifying, Fredberg said Anderlecht supporters should expect players to be sold in the summer transfer window – but the Dane did not explicitly mention Verbruggen by name.

Speaking to Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure, Fredberg said: “I promise there will be transfers by the start of the season. There will also be departures, but we will have a good team. We will be ready, there is no doubt about that.

“We are not going to change the whole team, but there will be something new. However, we will only make transfers if a possible new player is stronger than what we have. We have to build a team of which we can be proud.”

