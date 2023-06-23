Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg admitted there will be ‘departures’ at the Belgian club this summer amid rumours linking Paars-wit goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with moves to Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Manchester United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion have beaten the Clarets and United in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

The Italian said the Seagulls will pay ‘€20m’ for the sought after stopper, and the deal is expected to be completed ‘this week’.

Verbruggen – who was named man of the match in the Netherlands’ goalless draw with Belgium in Group A of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday – said it was his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated keeper with a move to the Premier League.

Bart Verbruggen gestures during the first game of Group A between Belgium and the Netherlands at the UEFA Under -21 European Championships, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 21. Picture by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

With speculation surrounding the 20-year-old’s future intensifying, Fredberg said Anderlecht supporters should expect players to be sold in the summer transfer window – but the Dane did not explicitly mention Verbruggen by name.

Speaking to Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure, Fredberg said: “I promise there will be transfers by the start of the season. There will also be departures, but we will have a good team. We will be ready, there is no doubt about that.