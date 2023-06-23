Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion have beaten the Clarets and United in the race to sign the 20-year-old.
The Italian said the Seagulls will pay ‘€20m’ for the sought after stopper, and the deal is expected to be completed ‘this week’.
Verbruggen – who was named man of the match in the Netherlands’ goalless draw with Belgium in Group A of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday – said it was his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated keeper with a move to the Premier League.
With speculation surrounding the 20-year-old’s future intensifying, Fredberg said Anderlecht supporters should expect players to be sold in the summer transfer window – but the Dane did not explicitly mention Verbruggen by name.
Speaking to Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure, Fredberg said: “I promise there will be transfers by the start of the season. There will also be departures, but we will have a good team. We will be ready, there is no doubt about that.
“We are not going to change the whole team, but there will be something new. However, we will only make transfers if a possible new player is stronger than what we have. We have to build a team of which we can be proud.”