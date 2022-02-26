Another defensive injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Aston Villa

Brighton will be without defender Adam Webster for the visit of Aston Villa.

Webster, who missed the 3-0 loss to Burnley last week, was expected to return to face Villa but Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed Webster has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is also still struggling with his hamstring issue. Mwepu - a £23m summer signing from RB Salzburg - has not featured for Brighton since their FA Cup victory at West Brom in January.

Graham Potter has had defensive troubles this season with injuries

Potter said, "Both [Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu] look like they maybe struggling. It's a little bit of a setback for Adam.

"The weekend will also come to soon for Enock. Which is a shame but hopefully next week.

"Adam is not quite ready, so we need to keep working with him there. A little disappointing but these things happen."

"Lewis Dunk is back from suspension, but there is a bit of illness around the camp which could rule some players out."

Of Dunk, Potter added: "It's been a frustrating time for Lewis. He was just getting that match fitness. To be suspended it was frustrating but from a team perspective, nice to have him back."

Aston Villa will welcome back Ezri Konsa following a two-match suspension.

The centre-back missed the back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Watford after being given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the entertaining 3-3 draw versus Leeds earlier this month.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has no new injury concerns, with Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remaining sidelined.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.