Another injury blow confirmed for Brighton as NINE to miss Aston Villa

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:50 BST
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Adam Lallana is unavailable to face Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

Lallana, 35, is a regular on treatment table following his move to Brighton on free transfer from Liverpool in 2023. The midfielder has made 12 starts in 24 Premier League appearances this term with one assist and no goals.

Lallana adds to a long injury list for De Zerbi with Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Pervis Estupinan (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Evan Ferguson (foot), Tariq Lamptey (muscular) and Jan Paul van Hecke (muscular) all out.

The Seagulls are without a win in six matches after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth last Sunday. They are 12th in the league and out of the running for European qualification.

