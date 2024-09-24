Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Chelsea – 4 out and 2 doubts

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on, while sitting on substitutes bench during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest FC at Amex Stadium

All the last team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Joao Pedro ahead of the trip to Chelsea this Saturday.

The Brazilian started the season in fine fashion for the Seagulls, with two goals in his first three games. Pedro scored the winner in Albion’s 2-1 victory against Manchester United and followed that with the leveller in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Pedro was then called up for the Brazil squad and sustained a “slight knock” in his country’s recent 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Paraguay in Asunción. The striker then missed Albion’s Premier League stalemate with Ipswich Town and also their 3-2 Carabao Cup win against Wolves.

Pedro was not quite fit enough to start last Sunday against Nottingham Forest but came off the bench in the 71st minute for Georginio Rutter. It was not the return Pedro was hoping for as the 22-year-old was soon clattered by Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, who was issued a second yellow for his lunging challenge.

Here’s a update on Brighton’s injured players:

Brajan Gruda - out. The £25m signing from Mainz is yet to feature and has been out with an unspecified injury. The attacking midfielder is set to available next month.

James Milner - out. The former Liverpool man injured his hamstring at Arsenal. He has so far missed the draws against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest and is also expected to miss the Chelsea game. Newcastle away on October 19 could be a possible return date.

Matt O'Riley - out. The unfortunate £25m summer arrival from Celtic underwent ankle surgery last month and the midfielder is expected to return around Christmas time.

Solly March - out. The winger continues his rehab from a serious ACL injury sustained last season at Manchester City and is hoping to be back in around four weeks.

Yasin Ayari - doubt. The Sweden international missed the clash against Nottingham Forest due to illness and will hope to recover in time to face Chelsea. Much will depend if he can train fully this week.

Joao Pedro - doubt. The Albion ace has been struggling with a knock sustained during the last international break with Brazil. He looked lively from the bench on his return against Nottingham Forest last Sunday until he was clattered by Morgan Gibbs-White. Hurzeler will have to assess this week if the Brazilian is fit enough to play at Chelsea this Saturday.