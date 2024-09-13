Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has numerous injury issues ahead of their return to Premier League action against Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.
The Seagulls have started the season well with seven points from their first three matches, following wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break.
Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich Town team will pose another new challenge for Hurzeler but first he must assess who is fit and who needs more time on the sidelines. One player who has been ruled out to face Ipswich is midfielder James Milner, who tweaked his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.
“James had a scan,” said the German head coach. “It’s not a big issue. If it will be like two weeks, three weeks or only one week. We have to be patient, we have to go day-by-day.”
Here’s a full list of Albion injuries and fitness doubts ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off...
