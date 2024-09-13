Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has numerous injury issues ahead of their return to Premier League action against Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

The Seagulls have started the season well with seven points from their first three matches, following wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break.

Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich Town team will pose another new challenge for Hurzeler but first he must assess who is fit and who needs more time on the sidelines. One player who has been ruled out to face Ipswich is midfielder James Milner, who tweaked his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

“James had a scan,” said the German head coach. “It’s not a big issue. If it will be like two weeks, three weeks or only one week. We have to be patient, we have to go day-by-day.”

Here’s a full list of Albion injuries and fitness doubts ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off...

2 . Brajan Gruda - out The £25m summer signing from Mainz is expected to miss this one as he gets up to speed following his unspecified injury Photo: Alex Grimm

3 . Joel Veltman - doubt The experienced defender sustained a thigh injury during his eventful clash with Arsenal and Declan Rice. Tariq Lamptey could come in for his first start this term if Veltman is struggling Photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL