Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Ipswich Town – 4 out and 5 doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 13th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 11:22 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has numerous injury issues ahead of their return to Premier League action against Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

The Seagulls have started the season well with seven points from their first three matches, following wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break.

Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich Town team will pose another new challenge for Hurzeler but first he must assess who is fit and who needs more time on the sidelines. One player who has been ruled out to face Ipswich is midfielder James Milner, who tweaked his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

“James had a scan,” said the German head coach. “It’s not a big issue. If it will be like two weeks, three weeks or only one week. We have to be patient, we have to go day-by-day.”

Here’s a full list of Albion injuries and fitness doubts ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off...

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has a number of injury concerns ahead of Ipswich Town

1.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has a number of injury concerns ahead of Ipswich Town Photo: Eddie Keogh

The £25m summer signing from Mainz is expected to miss this one as he gets up to speed following his unspecified injury

2. Brajan Gruda - out

The £25m summer signing from Mainz is expected to miss this one as he gets up to speed following his unspecified injury Photo: Alex Grimm

The experienced defender sustained a thigh injury during his eventful clash with Arsenal and Declan Rice. Tariq Lamptey could come in for his first start this term if Veltman is struggling

3. Joel Veltman - doubt

The experienced defender sustained a thigh injury during his eventful clash with Arsenal and Declan Rice. Tariq Lamptey could come in for his first start this term if Veltman is struggling Photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL

Fabian Hurzeler on Solly: "I wouldn't say close. So if you're injured for that long time, it's a long way back, but he has made a great impression. He's going step-by-step. He's now training fully with us. We are all impressed how good he is already after his long injury. It's now about not putting pressure on him. It's about helping him, giving him a good environment where he can adapt quickly. He's very, very professional."

4. Solly March - out

Fabian Hurzeler on Solly: "I wouldn't say close. So if you're injured for that long time, it's a long way back, but he has made a great impression. He's going step-by-step. He's now training fully with us. We are all impressed how good he is already after his long injury. It's now about not putting pressure on him. It's about helping him, giving him a good environment where he can adapt quickly. He's very, very professional." Photo: OLI SCARFF

