Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Newcastle as 5 out and 2 doubts

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their trip to Newcastle

Brighton midfielder James Milner has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, manager Fabian Hurzeler has revealed.

The former England, Manchester City and Liverpool player has not featured since August due to a hamstring problem.

It had been thought the 38-year-old was nearing a return prior to the international break, but he will not be involved in Saturday’s Premier League outing at Newcastle and it is unclear when he will be available.

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment to hamstring injury sustained at Arsenal

Hurzeler told reporters at a press conference: “With James Miller, we have to be more patient. It takes a little bit more time.”

Fellow midfielder Solly March continues to build up his fitness as he moves closer to a return to action after almost a year out with a serious knee injury.

March has been back in training for a number of weeks but Hurzeler has not wanted to rush him.

The German said: “I think we need to give him a lot of time, because being back after such a long injury, is not a comeback which will go like ‘linear’.

“It’s more like a comeback with waves and there will be ups and downs. You need to accept the ups and downs.

“Not only us as a staff but also Solly, as a player, has to accept these ups and downs because they are normal after long injury.

“But he’s doing quite good mentally and physically, and he’s in a good way. He has the right mindset, he’s a positive guy and we have to be patient with him.”

Forward Joao Pedro, defender Adam Webster and summer signing Matt O’Reilly remain on the sidelines but Dutchman Jan Paul van Hecke is back in contention after a month out.

Out: James Milner (hamstring). Joao Pedro (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Solly March (knee). Doubt: Jan Paul van Hecke (groin), Julio Enciso (travel).