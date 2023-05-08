Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess the fitness of his squad ahead of the showdown with Everton at the Amex Stadium

Roberto De Zerbi has an number of injury concerns as Albion continue their quest for European qualification with a “tough, tough game” against relegation-threatened Everton.

Memorable back-to-back Premier League victories over Wolves and Manchester United have boosted the south-coast club’s bid to qualify for a maiden continental campaign.

The high-flying Seagulls are vying with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham for a top-seven spot and have games in hand on each of their rivals.

De Zerbi’s men cantered to a 4-1 win at Goodison Park in early January. Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton less than three weeks later and replaced by Sean Dyche.

Although the Toffees have won just one of their last 11 top-flight fixtures, De Zerbi is braced for a stern test as sides at the bottom scrap for survival with time running out.

Here we assess the Brighton walking and see who is fit and who is unavailable to face Everton.

2 . Tariq Lamptey - out The flying full back has not played since West Ham last March and continues to struggle with a knee issue. Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Adam Lallana - out His experience has been missed by De Zerbi. Remains absent with a thigh injury and has not played since January. Photo: Michael Regan

4 . Jakub Moder - out The Poland international midfielder has not played for a year after a serious ACL injury. Expected back in pre-season. Photo: Warren Little