Another injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Fulham
Graham Potter could be without four first players for Tuesday night’s Premier League clash at Fulham
Key Defender Joel Veltman is being assessed ahead of Brighton’s trip to Craven Cottage.
Veltman was forced off during the 1-0 win against Leeds at the Amex Stadium last Saturday with a neck injury and he is a doubt for he match against Fulham.
Midfielder Adam Lallana is also ruled out with a calf injury and is not expected to feature this side of the international break.
Most Popular
Potter said: "Adam Lallana's still not available and we're assessing Joel Veltman, who came off with some stiffness in his neck.
"He's better today, so we'll make a decision closer to the game.”
Attacker Jeremy Sarmiento remains out with a knee problem, while midfielder Jakub Moder is a long term casualty as he recovers from a serious ACL injury.
Brighton will hope to continue their fine form at Fulham, having secured 10 points from their first four matches of the new campaign.