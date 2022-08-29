Another injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Fulham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman will be assessed ahead of the Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Veltman was forced off during the 1-0 win against Leeds at the Amex Stadium last Saturday with a neck injury and he is a doubt for he match against Fulham.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is also ruled out with a calf injury and is not expected to feature this side of the international break.

Potter said: "Adam Lallana's still not available and we're assessing Joel Veltman, who came off with some stiffness in his neck.

"He's better today, so we'll make a decision closer to the game.”

Attacker Jeremy Sarmiento remains out with a knee problem, while midfielder Jakub Moder is a long term casualty as he recovers from a serious ACL injury.