Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has injury concerns ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton tonight

Aurier missed the defeat at Wolves with a muscle injury while Lodi has been absent for the last two games with a sprained ankle.

Lewis O’Brien is ill, Jack Colback (back) is struggling, while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (calf) are long-term absentees.

Forest are on the bottom of the Premier League after six defeats from the last seven games and their visit to Brighton on Tuesday precedes games against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Having overhauled his squad with 23 new signings in the summer there has been an understanding that it will take time for Forest to gel, but Cooper says they cannot afford to wait.

“We have got to face up to our league position, face up to the reality of it and don’t have the mentality of that we will be alright or things will improve. Make it happen,” he said.

“Don’t look further than Brighton, do whatever it takes to get a positive result there because before we know it it will be the next game and the next game and we can’t do that.

“We have to go to Brighton and do whatever it takes to get a result there. We have to face up to the fact that we are in the relegation zone, we have to get out of it.

Brighton are expected to include Adam Lallana in the starting line-up for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Kaoru Mitoma however is likely to miss out with an ankle injury sustained during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday.