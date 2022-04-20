Another injury blow for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City ahead of tricky Brighton clash

Pep Guardiola's title-chasing team will look to respond in style following their FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool last weekend.

The Reds added further pressure to City last night following their comprehensive 4-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield, which moved Jurgen Klopp's team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City do have have a game in hand on their title rivals but three points against a rejuvenated Brighton team is far from a gimme for a City squad suffering with knocks, injuries and fatigue.

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City squad are struggling with injuries, knocks and fatigue as they approach the business end of the Premier League campaign

Graham Potter's Albion are 10th in the league standings and arrive on the back of two away day victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

City are without England full-back Kyle Walker due to an ankle injury but playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (foot) has been passed fit and centre-back Ruben Dias could return for the first time since March 1 after two games as an unused substitute.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) has overcome a knock and Ederson is likely to return in goal after Zach Steffen played in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Guardiola said: “Our physios made 71 treatments in the space between Atletico Madrid and the semi-final against Liverpool.

“The full figure is 71, it’s true. The doctor came to me. It’s not from one game, it’s from the past (three).

“Before Liverpool and Atletico it was so demanding mentally and physically. It is fatigue but it is normal and the schedule is what it is. The players gave everything.”

Brighton are without Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder Steven Alzate missed the win at Tottenham through illness but is back in training and could be involved.

Centre-half Shane Duffy is still out with a thigh injury.

Of Bissouma's 10th yellow, Albion head coach Potter said: "It is something he can improve and something that we can improve because that number is too high for the games that he has played, I think that is fair to say.

"I think he would say the same, but at the same time, it is a fine line because you know he is that type of play, and it is important he has that physicality and intensity in those defensive situations.