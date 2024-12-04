All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Fulham

Brighton full back Joel Veltman remains doubtful ahead of Brighton’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Veltman, 32, has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this term but missed the 1-1 draw against Southampton last Friday night due to a “small issue.”

Hurzeler, speaking at his pre-match press conference, confirmed the Dutchman will be re-assessed after training this morning.

The German head coach also stated Tariq Lamptey, who performed well against the Saints in Veltman’s absence and provided the assists for Kaoru Mitoma’s opener, will be available once again.

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and midfielder Jack Hinshelwood (knee) remain side-lined.

"He [Joel Veltman] will train today and then we will see if he's available,” Hurzeler said. “Tariq [Lamptey] is available for tomorrow. Jack [Hinshelwood] and Ferdi [Kadioglu] still need a little bit of time, but hopefully Joel and Tariq are two options."

James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain unavailable. Germany under-21 international Brajan Gruda will hope to return after illness forced him to miss the draw against Southampton and Carlos Baleba is also expected to be back in the XI having served his one-match suspension following his dismissal at Bournemouth.

Skipper Lewis Dunk looks set to start against Marco Silva’s 10th placed team following his calf injury and he could be in ahead of Igor Julio.

When asked if he would switch to a back three, as he did in the second half against Southampton, Hurzeler added: “It's not always the right thing to change a system during a game and during a season but in this case we were forced to do it because we had to take care of Tariq [Lamptey] who hasn't played for a long time and we had to take care of Joel [Veltman].

"We didn't have a right full-back in the squad and that made us the situation where we had to change to a back three.

"Normally I want to stick to one system and one formation. We have a lot of great offensive players and we want to get them on the pitch. We have to try and get the best connection and that's why I'm not the biggest fan of making changes during a game."