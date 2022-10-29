James, 22, is still in a brace after hurting his knee in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan on October 11 – an injury Graham Potter suggested would sideline him for eight weeks, which would rule him out of the tournament in Qatar.

But with less than two weeks until Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad on November 10, James believes he still has a chance.

“I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day,” he told The Sun. “I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will head back to Brighton in the Premier League today

“I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day. The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup.

“It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is.”

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton could be without defender Joel Veltman for Chelsea’s visit to the Amex Stadium.

Veltman came off during the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend with a calf injury.

Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be included in the matchday squad.

Mateo Kovacic should be available for the visitors as Graham Potter makes his return to the south coast.

The midfielder came off late on in the Champions League win in Salzburg but was only suffering fatigue.

