Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is injured for the trip to Chelsea

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed they will be without star striker Joao Pedro for the trip tor Chelsea this Saturday.

Pedro, 22, has two Premier League goals to his name this season and has been one of Brighton's best players this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian however has not started a top flight match since the 1-1 draw at Arsenal, having sustained a knock while on international duty.

He returned as a second half substitute in last Saturday's 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest but picked up an ankle injury following a lunging challenge for Forest skipper Morgan Gibbs-White.

"Joao is not an option," confirmed Hurzeler in his pre-match press conference. The German boss also said they will take his injury “week by week” and couldn’t give any indication for a expected return date.

James Milner is also expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained at Arsenal. Jack Hinshelwood will be available despite being seen with heavy strapping and ice around his ankle following the draw against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plus side, Brajan Gruda, Albion’s £25m summer signing from Mainz, has recovered from his injury and could be included in the matchday squad for the first time since his arrival. Solly March (knee) and Matt O’Riley (ankle) remain sidelined.

Hurzeler also confirmed he will be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, despite receiving a red card during the fiery clash with Forest last Saturday.