Another major injury blow for Brighton ahead of West Ham

Brighton’s injury issues continue as Fabian Hurzeler prepares his side to face West Ham this Saturday.

The ninth placed Seagulls have struggled with injuries this term and key striker Danny Welbeck is the latest to be sidelined.

Welbeck started the season in fine form and is Albion’s leading scorer with six goals so far this term but he missed the 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace with ankle injury.

Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had injury issues this term

Hurzeler had hoped the injury would heal in time for the trip to West Ham but the German head coach confirmed today that the fixture has arrived too soon for the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker.

On the plus side, Joel Veltman, who missed the last four matches with a muscular injury, is fit to face the Hammers. Matt O’Riley, who also missed the Palace defeat with an unspecified issue, is back in full training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to London.

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) remain absent, as do James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).

Hurzeler also addressed the criticism he and some players received following the home loss to old rivals Palace.

"It is the right thing that the supporters have these expectations,” said the 31-year-old. “Because it shows we are ambitious and that is exactly what I want from the club – to create this winning culture and to be ambitious.

“If you try to act with courage and say that’s our goal, then it is also part of it to fail at one time and to be criticised at one time. It is part of the business. It is not a nice business. It is a very honest business. You have to deal with it."