Another major injury blow for Brighton as star man ruled-out for the season
Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered a further injury as Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has been ruled-out for the season.
Mitoma, 26, missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton with a back injury but it now appears to be a long-term issue.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, speaking ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Wolves on Wednesday, said: "It's an important problem. I think two or three months, finished the season."
The winger previously missed three matches in December and January with a foot injury and despite that injury, he was was called-up to the Japan squad for the Asian Cup, where he featured twice for his country.
He returned to Brighton in time to start the 2-1 loss at Tottenham and then played a starring role in the 5-0 win at Sheffield United.
Mitoma’s injury adds to the troubles of De Zerbi, who is already without Joel Veltman, Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner, while Julio Enciso (knee) and Ansu Fati (thigh) are both easing their way back to fitness after long-term injuries.
De Zerbi added: “(Evan) Ferguson tomorrow, he can’t play (ankle). (Danny) Welbeck has a problem and we have to make a check. (Joel) Veltman as well can’t play and the other players injured can’t play.”