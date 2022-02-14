Another midfield injury boost for Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United ahead of Brighton

Ralf Rangnick wants to achieve Champions League football this season

Manchester United have Fred back and available for Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton.

The Brazil midfielder has been out after testing positive for coronavirus but is now back training with his team-mates.

Edinson Cavani (hip) and Nemanja Matic (shin) are still missing while forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

United now go into their rearranged home clash with Brighton on Tuesday night needing a victory to move back into the top four.

According to Rangnick, that has to be the target for United this season before they appoint a permanent manager in the summer.

“Right now this is exactly what Manchester United needs to want, to finish fourth in the league,” he said.

“I think this is the highest possible achievement that we can get with no other things.

“Yes, the Champions League, hopefully to proceed into the next round in the Champions League, which is also not an easy one.

“But in the league currently, it’s number four that’s our ambition.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Watford.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue.

The Albion head coach is looking forward to crossing swiords with the United boss for the first time.

Potter said: "I’ve not come up against him but I have massive respect because of what he has achieved, he is a very experienced football person, he has a very clear idea of how he wants the game played, I am an admirer from afar, so it will be nice to meet him. Maybe we can chat afterwards."

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.