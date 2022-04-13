Antonio Conte Covid-19 Tottenham update ahead of vital Brighton clash in race for top four

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.

Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Spurs enjoyed a potentially decisive weekend of results as they beat Aston Villa 4-0 while Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves all lost.

That leaves them three points ahead of Arsenal, with a better goal difference, going into their final seven fixtures of the season and, despite the Gunners having a game in hand, Spurs are favourites to finish in the top four.

Tottenham have won four games in a row and six of their last seven in the league, but it was only eight matches ago that boss Antonio Conte suggested he could walk away as the job was too big for him.

Lloris says Spurs have to remember where they came from and cannot rest on their laurels.

“I believe there’s very good potential (for this team)”, he said. “And with confidence you can grow ever faster.

“But again, in football, from one game to another, everything can turn very quickly. That’s why we need to be cautious.