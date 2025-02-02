All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler claims he doesn’t have a midfielder capable of playing 90 minutes following the 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest.

The head coach named an attacking starting XI at the City Ground with Jack Hinshelwood – making his first start following a lengthy absence with a knee issue – handed the thankless task of being the lone midfielder.

Georgino Rutter, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh completed a five-man attack but Hurzeler’s system was ruthlessly exposed by an impressive Nottingham Forest thanks to a hat-trick from Chris Wood, with further goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Nico Williams, Jota and an own goal from Lewis Dunk.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has numerous injury concerns

Hurzeler’s hand was somewhat forced due to midfield injuries to James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (knee), while the German said Matt O’Riley, Diego Gomez and Hinshelwood were only fit enough for 45 minutes.

Midfield regulars Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari were also ruled out just before the Premier League clash due to “muscular issues”.

"We try to work on it,” said Hurzeler after the match at the City Ground “We try to improve it and in the end for me injuries are only excuses so I won't point anything out on anyone else.

“Because in the end we still had a strong squad on the pitch that is able to win a Premier League game and therefore we should focus on the players who played and try to make it better next time.”

Brighton have suffered badly with injuries this term but not once has Hurzeler used that as an excuse.

“In the end we had no midfielder on the bench who could play for 90 minutes,” added the German. “Therefore we had to make a choice how we wanted to go.

"I chose the decision, I made the choice to go with a very offensive starting XI and in the end I take responsibility for that and reflect it afterwards.

"But like I said, it was my convincement that this might be the right starting XI.”