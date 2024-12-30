Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tariq Lamptey gives his verdict after Albion’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

Tariq Lamptey said Brighton’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa was a fair result as the Seagulls battled back for a point.

Ollie Watkins looked to be Villa’s hero as he celebrated his birthday in style with a goal and an assist to put his side 2-1 up after Simon Adingra’s early opener for Brighton.

But Unai Emery’s men could not see it out and succumbed to an 81st-minute leveller by Lamptey.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Yankuba Minteh at Aston Villa

The draw sees both sides on the periphery of the European places, with Brighton’s winless run continuing to seven games.

"We would have liked to have nicked it in the end but maybe it was a fair result,” said Lamptey to the BBC.

"[My goal] It arrived on the edge of the box, it was great from Joao [Pedro] to spot me and it ended up in the back of the net. We have players on the bench who are ready and can come in at any time. When we are down, we have players who can come in and do that.”

Villa’s first half leveller came from a controversial penalty after a crazy period which saw two VAR checks for penalties.

The first came after Morgan Rogers appeared to be chopped down by Van Hecke, but VAR Stuart Attwell did not think there was enough evidence to overrule referee Craig Dawson’s on-field decision.

From the resulting corner there was more drama as Rogers was kicked by Joao Pedro after Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen flapped.

Dawson again did not award a spot-kick but eventually did so after a lengthy period of time viewing the pitchside monitor.

Birthday boy Watkins was the man to step up and treated himself to an eighth goal of the season.

"I didn't see it but the boys were saying it wasn't a penalty,” Lamptey added.

Albion’s equaliser arrived as they broke up a Villa attack and Lamptey carried the ball forward before continuing to get on the end of Kaoru Mitoma’s pass to fire home in emphatic style.

A draw at Villa Park is a good result for Albion but extends their winless run to seven matches.

“We go out to win the game, it's the way we play. It's got to come at some point. I've been playing well for a few games now so I just have to keep my rhythm going,” said Lamptey.