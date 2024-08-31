LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are winning 1-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion, here’s our first half analysis.

In the opening five minutes, the home side were able to press Brighton’s defence effectively, with Saka and Havertz dictating the attack for the Gunners. Hinshelwood wasn’t able to close down Saka in the seventh minute and pulled the England international down just outside the box, with some home supporters calling for a penalty. They were all over Brighton and looked like they could take an early lead in this game.

Saka kept on beating the young Brighton defender Hinshelwood and getting himself into dangerous areas, it’d been a rough start for the Albion.

Brighton’s most positive moment at the start of the game came from Yakuba Minteh. He was able to head an inviting cross from Joao Pedro in the 15th minute which caught Arsenal keeper David Raya off guard, forcing him to take action.

James Milner was brought off in the 17th minute which saw the introduction of Yasin Ayari.

Odergaard probably should’ve scored not long after that substitution, with a shot from close range saved comfortably by Brighton’s goalkeeper. He could’ve tested Bart Verbruggen a lot more there.

By the 30th minute, Brighton seemed to gain a little more control of themselves in this game, with a flurry of attacks led by Joao Pedro, Mitoma and Baleba

Mitoma even saw an effort go just wide of the post too during that time. There were some positive signs for Albion fans now.

In the 38th minute, Dunk let Saka go in a duel in the air with lots of space in an attacking area. Saka was able to pass it to Kai Havertz who was able to dink the Brighton goalkeeper and put the Gunners 1-0 up.

The game had been heated and that goal had blown the lid off it and got the crowd, players and managers roaring.

Brighton Boss Fabian Hurzeler also got a yellow card just before the end of half-time.

Will Brighton get one back in the second half? It’s still all to play for.