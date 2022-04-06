Arsenal and Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish and injuries update ahead of Emirates Stadium clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has injury issues ahead of their Premier League fixture with Brighton after Thomas Partey hobbled off against Crystal Palace

Arsenal were soundly beaten 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night and slipped to fifth in the table and below their North London rivals Tottenham on goal difference.

Brighton have had an inconsistent season but Graham Potter's team can still be a real handful on their day. Albion are 13th in the table following their frustrating 0-0 draw with basement team Norwich at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Potter's men did however perform well and showed some signs that they are starting to the return to the form that saw them flying high earlier this season.

Arsenal look set to be without midfielder Thomas Partey who is said to be a 'serious concern' after hobbling off the pitch at Selhurst Park. The influential Kieran Tierney also looks likely to miss the rest of the season and was due to have a scan on his troublesome knee ahead of Saturday's clash.

Brighton were also dealt a hefty blow last week when Poland international midfielder sustained a serious ACL injury during their stalemate against Norwich.

Moder will be out for the remainder of the season and will also be a doubt for the World Cup later this year.

Albion will however hope to have defender Adam Webster (groin) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) available.

Following Arsenal's poor result at Palace and Tottenham's recent resurgence, can Arteta's men reach the top four, or will Brighton achieve their goal of a top 10 finish this season?