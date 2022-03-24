Arsenal close in on Brighton transfer target as Gunners nip ahead of West Ham and Newcastle in £50m striker chase

Albion were in talks for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez last August but negotiations with Benfica on a £25m deal broke down.
Nunez remained in Portugal and has resumed his prolific form this campaign while Brighton continue to struggle for goals this season.
Nunez, 22, has netted 20 goals in 22 Primeira Liga outings this season and his value has skyrocketed towards the £50m mark.
It has attracted plenty of attention from the Premier League big guns and the numbers and potential bids being discussed now seem too rich for Albion's budget.
Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester United are also said to have registered their interest in Nunez but Arsenal are reported to have stepped ahead and have engaged in preliminary discussions with Nunez's agent.
The Gunners are keen to revamp their attack and replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was allowed to join Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette's and Eddie Nketiah's contacts expires in June.
Nunez, who has been likened to his compatriot Edinson Cavani, would be an exciting addition to the Gunners and add a focal point to their attack alongside the bright young talents of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.
Brighton meanwhile seem to have moved on from Nunez and made their move last January with the signing of Deniz Undav from Tony Bloom's Belgian League leaders and Union SG.
Undav, who has netted 25 goals from 31 appearances this campaign, has remained at Union on loan and team up with Graham Potter's Albion squad this summer and pushing for a starting role in the Premier League.