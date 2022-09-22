Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

After six games this season, Brighton have amassed 13 points.

The Seagulls have lost just once this season, against Fulham, and have shown enough good form to leave themselves in a top four heading into the first international break of the campaign.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with an extended break currently underway, new manager Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping that he and his side are able to put in the work needed to continue their form once they return to action early next month.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

The future of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada is “anyone’s guess”. The Japanese international is out of contract in Germany in 2023, with both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur linked in the the recent past. (Kicker)

Newcastle United are in the picture to sign AS Monaco full-back Vanderson. Barcelona are also keen on the defender, who is valued at around £52.4 million. The Magpies have “already begun to move to try to tie up the Brazilian”. (Sport)

Leeds United defender Jamie Shackleton could be “pretty much done” at the club, according to Phil Hay. The reporter said: “With Shackleton, I think he and Leeds know that they’re pretty much done and that they’ve kind of gone their separate ways temporarily this summer, but likely to be on a permanent basis somewhere, potentially Millwall next summer.” (The Phil Hay Show)

Arsenal could face competition from Brighton in their bid to signing Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners were linked with the Ukrainian international in the summer transfer window, and could look to rekindle their interest in January - with Albion also keen. (Express)

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Director of Football, Roland Virkus, has admitted that Newcastle United and Liverpool target Manu Kone could be sold at some point in the future. He said: “I’d be lying if I said we would never sell him. There have already been inquiries for Manu, but we don’t have to sell him yet. The boy must want to take his next step to a club that is significantly bigger than Gladbach, and we also have to be satisfied.” (Bild)

Arsenal have “opened talks” with Eintracht Frankfurt over a £17 million move for winger Jesper Lindstrom. Mikely Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window. (Bild)

Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter is considering an early recall for Callum Hudson-Odoi from his loan stint wih Bayer Leverkusen. The terms of the loan agreement would allow the Blues to bring the wide man home, with Potter understood to be a fan having showed an interest in signing him during his time with Brighton. (Bild)