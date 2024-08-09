Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton are hoping to add Turkey international left back Ferdi Kadioglu to their squad during this summer's transfer window.

Albion’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler is thought to be a huge admirer of the Fenerbahce player who is contracted to the Turkish club until 2026 and is valued at around £30m.

Albion's German boss wants the former Bayern Munich player as the Seagulls current left back Pervis Estupinan is recovering from ankle surgery and will miss the start of the season.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Turkey is wanted by Brighton and Arsenal

Brighton also have injury concerns to left-sided defender Igor Julio who is yet to feature in pre-season, while young Argentine Valentin Barco remains inexperienced at Premier League level.

Kadioglu, 24, is a versatile operator who can play anywhere down the left flank and is also wanted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. The Gunners reportedly opened the bidding yesterday at around £17m, which was rejected by Fenerbahce. Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen.

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: "Been told that Brighton now really pushing to sign Ferdi #Kadioglu. It’s a hot topic as manager Fabian Hürzeler really wants him.

"24 y/o left-back now a top target for Brighton and Kadioglu wants the move. Negotiations ongoing. Current price valuation: €35m. Contract valid until 2026."

Brighton have made significant investment into their squad this window and a successful move for Kadioglu would take their summer spend to around £130m.

The Seagulls have so far signed Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m, Yankuba Minteh arrived from Newcastle for around £35m, Malick Yalcouyé jetted in from IFK Göteborg for £7m, Ibrahim Osman signed from FC Nordsjaelland for £16m and Amario Cozier-Duberry arrived on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal. Albion are also expected to complete the signing of Inter Miami’s Paraguay star Diego Gomez in the coming days for around £12m.

Brighton did though generate £30m today from selling Deniz Undav to Stuttgart and another £6m as Pascal Gross left for Borussia Dortmund last month. Albion are also doing their best to keep midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is wanted by Napoli and have so far bid around £15m.

Brighton face Villarreal tomorrow at the Amex Stadium for their final pre-season friendly and their Premier League campaign starts Saturday August 17 at Everton.