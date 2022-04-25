Arsenal pursuit of Manchester City ace revives Eddie Nketiah transfer hope for Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham

Two strikers at two of the biggest clubs in world football are at the crossroads of their careers.

Gabriel Jesus - fresh from his hat-trick against Watford - remains frustrated by his lack of playing time at Manchester City and the 25-year-old Brazilian been heavily linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

A move for Jesus would however have repercussions for Arsenal frontrunner Eddie Nketiah, who has also struggled for minutes on the pitch this campaign.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer

Nketiah, 22, has had to be patient this season but made the most of his recent opportunities with two goals against Chelsea.

The prolific England youth international is out of contract at the Emirates this summer and has already attracted interest from Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham.

His recent form and Mikel Arteta's admission that he should have played his young striker sooner prompted fresh calls for a new Arsenal deal but any move for Jesus could scupper those plans.

Crystal Palace have been long time admirers of Nketiah, while Brighton are keen to bolster their attacking options and seek a natural goalscorer to finish off their clever approach play.

Albion have also previously been linked with Aston Villa's Danny Ings but the age of Nketiah is more in-keeping with Brighton's recent transfer strategy.

Neal Maupay remains Brighton's leading scorer his term with nine goals, while Danny Welbeck has notched four times in the Premier League.