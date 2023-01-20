Leandro Trossard has completed a permanent move to Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £27 million.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year-deal with the North London club, having turned down two teams to join the current Premier League leaders. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal will pay £21 million – plus £6 million in add-ons – completing the deal just over 48 hours after they made first contact with Brighton on Wednesday (January 18).

The deal ends a saga which has been raging once since the end of the 2022 World Cup, culminating in a very public fall-out between Albion manager De Zerbi and Trossard last week.

De Zerbi said: “I’m sorry for the last period, but I still would like to wish Leandro good luck for the future.”

Technical director David Weir added: “Leandro has made a big contribution to the first team’s success in recent times. The move is a good one for all parties involved and we wish him well for the future.”

The winger departs having made 121 appearances, with 25 goals and 14 assists during his time with Albion.

Having joined in 2019 from Genk, Trossard made a mark in his first match for the club, netting a goal in a 1-1 draw with West Ham – he would finish on five goals in his debut season.

The Belgium winger went onto score on a number of big occasions for Albion, notably in wins over Manchester City in the 2020/21 season, Tottenham and Arsenal last season, as well as in the 4-1 home victory over Chelsea in October.

