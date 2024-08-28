Fabian Hurzeler’s team travel to the Emirates Stadium in confident mood having started the new season with back to back wins against Everton and Manchester United, while on Tuesday night they advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup, thanks to a 4-0 win against League One Crawley Town .

The victory against Crawley however came at price as Matt O’Riley – Albion’s £25m signing from Celtic – was forced off six minutes into his debut following a poor challenge from Jay Williams. It’s highly unlikely O’Riley will feature at Arsenal this Saturday. “It is not part football. You can't tackle like this. It does not look good, he cannot put any weight on it.” said a visibly upset Hurzeler on Tuesday night.