Arsenal vs Brighton early injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton picked up a major injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team travel to the Emirates Stadium in confident mood having started the new season with back to back wins against Everton and Manchester United, while on Tuesday night they advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup, thanks to a 4-0 win against League One Crawley Town.

The victory against Crawley however came at price as Matt O’Riley – Albion’s £25m signing from Celtic – was forced off six minutes into his debut following a poor challenge from Jay Williams. It’s highly unlikely O’Riley will feature at Arsenal this Saturday. “It is not part football. You can't tackle like this. It does not look good, he cannot put any weight on it.” said a visibly upset Hurzeler on Tuesday night.

Here’s the early team news for Arsenal and Brighton ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium….

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Crawley Town

1.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Crawley Town Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Albion attacker continues his lengthy recover from an ACL injury sustained at Manchester City last season.

2. Solly March - out

The Albion attacker continues his lengthy recover from an ACL injury sustained at Manchester City last season. Photo: Alex Broadway

The £25m summer addition from Mainz is yet to feature due to a 'small injury'. Did play in midweek against Crawley.

3. Brajan Gruda - doubt

The £25m summer addition from Mainz is yet to feature due to a 'small injury'. Did play in midweek against Crawley. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

The £25m Dutch international impressed at Everton and then missed the Man United win due to a knock. Should be fit enough for the squad.

4. Mats Wieffer - doubt

The £25m Dutch international impressed at Everton and then missed the Man United win due to a knock. Should be fit enough for the squad. Photo: Carl Recine

