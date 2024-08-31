Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has picked his team to face Arsenal as Brighton prepare for life without Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour completed a permanent move to Napoli, for around £15m, on transfer deadline day (Friday, August 30).

The Scotland international spent two years at the Amex, making 60 appearances in all competitions.

Gilmour’s move to Napoli had been placed in doubt after Matt O’Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, sustained a serious ankle injury six minutes into his Brighton debut in their Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town last Tuesday.

The performance of Carlos Baleba will be crucial as Brighton look to upset Arsenal at the Emirates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

O’Riley is set to undergo surgery but, despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Brighton decided to proceed with the Gilmour sale.

Brighton are without £100m of summer recruits for Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.

As well as O’Riley, Mat Wieffer, their £25m signing from Feyenoord, is also struggling with ‘a small issue’ following his encouraging debut at Everton. The Netherlands ace missed the 2-1 win against Man United and this Saturday could well arrive too soon.

German attacker Brajan Gruda joined for £25m from Mainz and is also hindered by an unspecified injury, while Ferdi Kadioglu, a £25m purchase from Fenerbahce, was paraded before the Brighton fans ahead of the Crawley cup win, but it seems he picked up a knock in training and will misses the trip to Arsenal.

As expected, Hurzeler has named Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba and James Milner – all of whom can play in midfield or at full back.

Time will tell how the exact team shape looks but here is the line-up in full:

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Karou Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Georginio Rutter, Simon Adingra, Yasin Ayari, Pervis Estupinan