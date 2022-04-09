Arsenal vs Brighton player ratings, heroes and villains: Enock Mwepu, Lewis Dunk and Moises Caicedo SENSATIONAL

Brighton players celebrate their second goal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium during their 2-1 victory

Brighton took the lead at the Emirates Stadium when Leandro Trossard turned home a low cross from Enock Mwepu to finish a good move from the visitors.

Arsenal had struggled to create chances but thought they had levelled through a close-range effort from Gabriel Martinelli, only for a lengthy VAR check to cancel out his header.

Brighton doubled their lead through Mwepu’s low drive from the edge of the box following a neat interchange between Trossard and Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal gave themselves hope of salvaging a result as Martin Odegaard’s speculative effort looped up off Danny Welbeck to half the arrears.

The result is a huge blow for Arsenal's Champions League hopes an they have now lost two on the bounce following their 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last Monday.

For Brighton it was their first win since their 2-0 triumph at Watford way back in February. The win lifts them to 11th in the league standings and in with a chance of achieving their aim of a top 10 finish.

Arsenal named Granit Xhaka at left-back as they made two changes for the visit of Brighton.

The Gunners lost 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night and the injured Thomas Partey was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Nuno Tavares was hauled off at half-time at Selhurst Park and lost his place to Gabriel Martinelli as Xhaka filled in at full-back.