Arsenal vs Brighton preview: can the Albion shock the Premier League early on?
In a top of the table clash early on in the season, Brighton have the chance to shock the Premier League and Arsenals title hopes.
The Albion have won their first three games of the season, with a 3-0 win against Everton, a 2-1 victory against Manchester United and a 4-0 thrashing of Crawley in the EFL Cup.
Both sides have maximum points from their opening two Premier League fixtures, but this will be a big challenge for the seagulls.
Last season, Brighton failed to win any of their seven Premier League away games against London clubs. They drew three and lost four during that time.
However, their most recent win in the capital was a 3-0 thumping at Arsenal in May, 2023.
Fans of Brighton will be eager to see of any new signings feature, with the seaside club spending over £200 million this Summer Transfer Window.
Find out more about the Albion transfer business here - (LINK).
Whilst Brighton have brought in a number of players, they have lost key men in midfield, which may prove costly. Three proven Premier League midfielders in the form of Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and the deadline day exit of Billy Gilmour could be detrimental to the heart of the squad.
Sussex World will have all the latest coverage as Brighton takes on Arsenal.
