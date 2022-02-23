Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard receive double injury boost ahead of Brighton

Villa will be determined to return to winning ways having lost their last two matches to Premier League strugglers Newcastle and Watford.

Gerrard has been critical of his team of late as they have slipped down the league table to 12th - three places and six points behind Brighton.

Gerrard previously enjoyed victory over Graham Potter's Brighton earlier this season when they recorded a 2-0 win at Villa Park in Gerrard's first game as manager.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has not been impressed with his team's performances of late

Villa's chances of achieving the double over Albion have also been boosted by the likely return of two key players.

Defender Ezri Konsa will be available once more having served his suspension after receiving two yellow cards during the dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds.

Bertrand Traore is also tipped for a possible return at the Amex Stadium.

Traore, 26, returned from the Afcon with a slight hamstring issue that saw him miss the Leeds, Newcastle and Waford fixtures.

Villa will however continue to assess Traore given his poor injury record this campaign.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba remains absent with a long term knee issue but is hopeful of returning before the end of the season.

Brighton will also look to get back on track after a heavy 3-0 home loss to Burnley.

It was a rare poor performance from Potter's men as they suffered their sixth loss of the season.

The Albion head coach will hope to have key defender Adam Webster available once more after he missed the Burnley loss with a groin strain.