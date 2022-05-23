Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Brighton & Hove Albion ended their season on a high yesterday as they beat West Ham 3-1 on the south coast.
Second half goals from Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck gifted them the three points and left them nineth in the table - their highest ever finish in the Premier League.
Following a rollercoaster of a campaign for the Seagulls, Neal Maupay ends the season as top scorer with nine goals - closely followed by Leandro Trossard on eight.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Fulham & Brentford in battle for England youth star
Fulham and Brentford are set to lack horns as they both look to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal this summer. The winger was called up to the England U20 squad earlier this year. (Mirror)
2. Wolves star hints at departure
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has suggested he could be on his way out this summer, admitting that 'our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have'. The Portugal international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona. (90 min)
3. Liverpool make first summer signing
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. The youngster will officially join the Reds on July 1 in a £5 million deal. (LFC)
4. Whites to step up interest in Liverpool attacker
Leeds United are said to be preparing a move for Liverpool's Takumi Minamino this summer following their Premier League survival. The Reds are thought to have placed a £17 million price tag on the 27-year-old's head. (TEAMtalk)