'Awareness everywhere' - How Brighton beat Liverpool and Man City to their latest £7m South American star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton can sign players like Valentin Barco because the sell players like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool and Man City both wanted Barco but the Argentina teenager opted to Brighton. The Seagulls have enjoyed success in the South American market with the likes of Mac Allister, Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and now Barco performing regularly in the Premier League, with Mac Allister and Caicedo securing lucrative moves away last summer. As Roberto De Zerbi found, it makes team building tricky and it’s also painful for fans to see their best players leave. But it does enable the Seagulls to secure the next young talents from South America ahead of their more esteemed top six rivals. Players and their agents now know there is a clear path to the Albion first team and two good seasons (sometimes one) then opens the door to lucrative moves elsewhere. Everybody plays and everybody gets paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trick of course for Brighton’s data-driven transfer approach is finding the next, the next and then the next. The early signs indicate that Barco – who arrived for around £7m from Boca Juniors last January – is the next.

Valentin Barco of Brighton has impressed during the early stages of his Premier League career

“Valentin’s signing is a really good example of us competing at the top end with some bigger, historic clubs," Brighton’s technical director David Weir said. "Being on the ground and being in front of the people to try and explain our process and why we think it would be a good idea for Valentin to come here takes time and effort. It reflects well on the club that we can compete with very big, successful clubs to persuade the player.

"It’s about having an awareness of where the talent is and where the opportunity is and South America is very competitive and very difficult. We have had some good success there. It's about having that awareness everywhere.”

Barco can play anywhere down the left flank and an injury to Albion’s regular left back Pervis Estupinan saw Barco feature towards the back end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made mistakes but his talent is clear. He has good pace, he receives the ball well under-pressure and whips in a great cross – which Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson will hope to thrive on next season.