Tempers were heated in the tunnel after Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a late 1-0 loss to Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi received a red card for for complaining to the match officials following their 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham.

Albion completely dominated the match and missed some great chances through Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March, Lewis Dunk, Evan Ferguson, Tariq Lamptey and Deniz Undav, while substitute Facundo Buonanotte had an effort ruled out for an offside in the build up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi made some bold changes in the later stages as he went all out for the win but Fulham capitalised on the defensive gaps. As a Seagulls attack broke down, Manor Solomon was released by fellow replacement Carlos Vinicius before expertly steering a low effort into the right corner.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was sent off for his discussion with the referee in the tunnel

De Zerbi was fuming with the match officials and the match day referee Darren England as they failed to clamp down on what De Zerbi perceived to be Fulham’s time wasting and faking injuries. It seems his post match protests went too far as he was issued a red card for what was said in the tunnel.

"I told the referee this week I had a meeting with his boss (Howard Webb),” De Zerbi said to BBC Sussex. “But I lost because the referee had a bad attitude. The Premier League is the best in the world but the referee standard is not high. I am frustrated with his attitude but not his decisions or penalties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad