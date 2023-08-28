Brighton’s new goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen said he is comfortable sharing responsibility with Jason Steele after making his Premier League debut against West Ham.

Verbruggen, 21 – a summer signing from Anderlecht – was on the bench during Albion’s wins against Luton and Wolves but was given a start against the Hammers on Saturday (August 26).

"He [Steele] was doing really well but we have a team now with more players that can make an impact,” Verbruggen said.

"I think that's the biggest strength about this team. A person can replace and nothing really changes.

“Of course everyone has his own characteristics and qualities, but if a person is replaced, there’s no huge changes. That's a sign of a good team. Everyone needs to be ready every week and that's what I've tried to do.”

Explaining his decision to rotate Steele and Verbruggen, Roberto De Zerbi said: “They are comfortable. They have a great relationship between them. They are different because Jason is experienced and Bart, it is his first game in the Premier League. But both are top keepers.”

Verbruggen spoke to the media after his first game ended in disappointment – with David Moyes’ side securing their first ever Premier League win over Brighton.

The Irons’ goals in a 3-1 win all came on the counter attack, with Albion dominating possession but finding it tricky to breakdown a resilient defensive shape.

"This is the best league in the world, so the finishes are good as well,” Verbruggen admitted.

"It's such a disappointing result. We had control of the game for the most part but a couple of counters did us today so it's disappointing.

“I will watch the goals back. After every goal, I think what I could have done better. I've not seen them yet so I will go home, watch them and discuss it with the club.”

Alphonse Areola was in inspired form against the Seagulls – making multiple outstanding saves:

Verbruggen praised his counterpart, commenting: “He had a brilliant game today. Probably one of the best of his life. He was really good today. Unlucky for us but all praise to him.”

The young goalkeeper, who has played for the Netherlands’ U21 team, admitted Brighton’s Europa League qualification aided his decision to move to the South Coast – but there were other factors at play.

He explained: “Of course Europe is something you look at as a pro coming here. But it’s more the direction the club is going in, the people here and the way it’s run. It’s so nice so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

On Roberto De Zerbi’s style of football, he added: “I really love it. It's a good style to to watch and the best style for winning games. That's the most important thing.

"I'm always so interested in the mechanics of build up and pressing the opponents. I enjoy everyday working with him and this group of lads. We are improving on it as well.

"There are a lot of similarities [to previous styles I've played]. I've played with coaches who like to have possession and play out from the back.

"Of course every coach has their own details, thoughts and ideas. I need to adapt to that and the new league of course.