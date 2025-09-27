'Be sure to avoid' - Fabian Hurzeler admits Chelsea could be tempted to raid Brighton again after Albion beat rivals again

Fabian Hurzeler praised Brighton’s ‘good recruitment system’ after overseeing a third consecutive win over modern day rivals Chelsea.

Despite fielding four former Albion players – worth in excess of £250m – at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by the Seagulls.

The Blues took the lead after 24 minutes but things changed when they were reduced to ten men early in the second half. Trevor Chalobah fouled Diego Gomez in an obvious goalscoring position and got his marching orders, after referee Simon Hooper checked his pitchside monitor.

Danny Welbeck and Maxim De Cuyper came off the bench to score three goals between them and seal Brighton’s third consecutive win over Chelsea in 2025.

Post-match, Hurzeler was asked what this says about Brighton, when they can lose so many players and staff members to Chelsea but ‘still compete with them like that and beat them’.

“A good recruitment system from Tony Bloom – I think that's the main thing,” Hurzeler said.

"We sell maybe the best players during the summer but we get great players back.

"And on top of that we have great leaders in the group who are there for a long time, like Jason Steele, James Milner and Lewis Dunk.

“Georginio Rutter steps into this leadership role. I can go through all of them, especially Danny Welbeck, with how he played today. You need the leaders who drive the culture and the values in a football club.

"Then you have these potential players, young players who we sign every season, who make us better and we try to implement them as quick as possible.”

Hurzeler said these younger players ‘need more time’. He highlighted 21-year-old Brajan Gruda who took some time to settle in but is now shining at Brighton.

"He needed some time to adapt but now he's ready to play fully in the Premier League,” Hurzeler said.

"He's a very important player for us and that's the system. Having a good core group of leaders, they drive the culture, the system, the values and then you have the young players with big potential who need the support from the old leaders.

“Then they can bring their full potential on the pitch if they have the right support.”

Asked if the only problem is Chelsea will now be ‘trying to sign even more good players’ – potentially from Brighton, the 32-year-old added: “Yeah, I have to talk with Tony, be sure to avoid the changes.

"But it's football, you have to accept it, that's the normal business so it's more about finding solutions every summer.”