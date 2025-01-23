Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion made their major move in the transfer early.

Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez joined from Inter Miami for around £12m and made his debut as a late substitute in the 3-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford last week.

The 21-year-old will be looking for further Premier League gametime this Saturday as the Seagulls welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium.

"When I saw him running – he was running during our training sessions – I saw a beast," said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler after his arrival.

“He is unbelievable how intense he can play football and he proved it in the MLS. Of course it is a different league, different profile.

“But in the end it is exactly that what we want to have – physicality. We needed this physicality. When you look also back at the game against Villa, they are one of the most physical teams in the league and we have to be able to go against them.

“To win our personal duels, also with physicality. I think it is a main point. That is why we are really happy that he brings us this attitude, this physicality and I am sure he will also improve as a soccer player. So I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Brighton have some intriguing options in midfield with the likes of Baleba, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Matt O'Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner all pushing for starts, when fit.

It provides Hurzeler with contrasting styles and different approaches for certain fixtures but to have two powerhouses in Baleba and Gomez as a double midfield pivot is a very tempting option. Baleba, who joined from Lille for around £23m in 2023, has impressed this term and the duo could now provide that solid base for the attacking talents of Yankuba Minteh, Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma to shine.

Brighton are not expected to do too much more business this window – a new defender would be nice, but not essential. They pushed hard to sign young Brazilian talent Vitor Ries from Palmeiras but he opted for Manchester City instead as the Premier League champions completed a £30m deal.

Brighton have also been linked with a £12m move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin. The Seagulls have recalled goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from his loan at Hull City due to an injury to Jason Steele, while Jakub Moder was allowed to leave as he went to Feyenoord for a reported fee of £3m.

Elsewhere, Julio Enciso is expected to complete his loan move to lowly Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

With limited player arrivals this month, Brighton's strongest XI may not change too much for the remainder of the season but the pairing of Baleba and Gomez could really help to get the best from Albion's array of attacking talent and help the Seagulls push for Europe.

Albion's dream XI after the January transfer window: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hekce, Estupinan; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro.