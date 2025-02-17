Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, February 14, Brighton revelled in a 3-0 victory against newfound rivals Chelsea.

This was their second win against the London side in six days.

These triumphs in an FA Cup and Premier League clash will provide a massive confidence boost for Seagulls fans.

Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion (C) celebrates with Bart Verbruggen (L) and Jan Paul van Hecke after their teammate Kaoru Mitoma (not pictured) scored their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Before these two games, Brighton let themselves down away to Nottingham Forest, losing 7-0 on Saturday, February 1. Supporters were concerned with the lack of organisation and the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history faced major criticism.

Albion centre-back Adam Webster spoke to Sussex World about how the side has bounced back after the loss to Nottingham Forest at the beginning of February and European goals for next season.

Adam Webster said: "I think, obviously that result of Forest was a tough one to take for everyone. It was nowhere near good enough on the day.

"The manager was brilliant with the way he dealt with it after. We put it to bed in the meeting on the Monday and didn't speak about it again.

“Then Tuesday and Wednesday were two of the best days of training that we had with everyone at it, everyone reacting.

"It goes to show in the performance last weekend and we've carried that on.

There's still a lot of football to be played, this is where it gets to the business end, the most important (time).

"The league's really tight, we've just got to try and put some results together, because it's there for us.

"If we can play like that every week, we won't be far off.”

In the post-match press conference after the fixture, the Brighton head coach was also asked about his fearlessness when taking on big clubs.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “Generally in life, I'm never frightened of anything.

"I think the main thing in life is to have courage, to show courage, but of course to respect everyone, and I respect the team from Chelsea, I respect the manager, I respect the individual players, also the players who moved from Brighton to Chelsea.

"In the end it's football, it's emotions. I think our supporters emphasise that they're not really happy about the players who went to Chelsea, but like I said, it's football.

"We try to give our best on the pitch and to make our supporters proud.”

Before Brighton faced Chelsea in the Premier League, Hurzeler was quizzed by Sussex World about the tense atmosphere when the two sides play each other.

In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I like that we have this tension because it shows that we are ready to fight against them you are ready to fight against a big opponent and it’s always the main thing.

“You need to have the right attitude towards games like this you need to have the right mindset.

“I love it when it’s a little bit emotional it’s very important to stay calm in the right moments, to make the right decisions to not get too emotional.

"Because then you lose the cool head, you lose the faze of making the right decisions, so therefore I think it’s very important to have the mix.

“But like I said, if we can get the energy out of this rivalry, out of these tensions, then we can use it as an advantage.”