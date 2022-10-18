Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi applauds at the end of frustrating stalemate against Nottingham Forest

Albion created numerous chances against a defensive and lowly Nottingham Forest who moved off the bottom of the table courtesy of their hard earned point.

It left Brighton hugely frustrated as they created a host of chances and had 19 shots on shots on goal in total. Leo Trossard cracked the bar and Danny Wlebeck, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Joel Veltman and Adam Webster all missed decent chances as Forest defended deep and often relied on the brilliance of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

“We played a good game and played well,” said De Zerbi after the match as he still seeks his first win in four since replacing Graham Potter. “I don't want to speak about unfair or unlucky. I enjoy a lot to watch this game, I am sorry for the result. This is not the first time, against Tottenham, against Brentford and now today another time. I cannot say anything more. I say thank you to the guys because they played a fantastic game.

“I an now thinking about the improvement I can do. We have to work in the last 20 metres for sure. We have to decide the best solution. We work to create on how attack space and combinations on small spaces.”

Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.