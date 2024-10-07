Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed the demands he gave to his players at half-time against Tottenham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck saw Albion stage a sensational second-half comeback at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (October 6).

Albion’s victory was their first in the league since August. It was only the second time they've won a game from two goals down (previously winning 3-2 on May 2021 against Manchester City).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs had taken a two-goal lead into the half-time break, with Brennan Johnson and James Maddison on the scoresheet.

Brighton boss Hurzeler told Sky Sports: "The first half it was not a tactical thing that we conceded the two goals. I think a little bit was missing.

"It was playing with intense, fulfilling the match-plan with energy – that was the main topic. That is what I had to get back at half-time. It is the job from the players they played an amazing second half and did enough to win.”

Hurzeler made one change at half-time – bringing on Pervis Estupinan for Ferdi Kadioglu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This worked wonders, with Estupinan linking up brilliantly with star of the show, Kaoru Mitoma – who will have given the Spurs defenders nightmares.

Danny Welbeck scored the winner for Brighton against Tottenham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Japan forward’s cross led to Yankuba Minteh’s goal before he then set up Georginio Rutter with a perfect pass. The latter’s tenacious play led to Danny Welbeck’s winner.

Hurzeler added: “Being ruthless is the most important, in the duels we were not ruthless and if you win the personal duels and get the ball into the opponents half you get self confidence – that was the biggest change.

"Tottenham had some moments, but most of the time we controlled transitions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always say 'we have enough quality to always score'. It is always important to learn from the first half.

"In every team it is important to have individual quality – the four players in front they shouldn't define themselves on individual quality. They should define themselves on how they work for the team.

"I am happy for them – they worked hard and they deserved it."

Welbeck, 33, became the second highest scoring player for Albion in Premier League history (27 goals). He is only behind Pascal Gross – a special guest at the Amex on Sunday – who left for Borussia Dortmund in the summer with 30 Brighton goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Welbeck, Hurzeler said: "He is very free. He seems to be young, he is in great shape and he has taken care of himself.

"He is a role model for young players. It is impressive to play in the Premier League with a big age.

"I enjoy working with him, he's a big professional and a lot of young players should see how hard he works and see what is possible in the football career."