Amex Stadium upgrade is taking shape

The Terrace, the new fan experience at the American Express Stadium will officially open on Tuesday, April 1 for the club’s Premier League match v Aston Villa.

On a matchday it will be known as the Heineken Fan Zone at The Terrace – a brand-new digital sports bar experience that will be open for longer hours pre and post-match for supporters coming to the game.

Acting as an indoor/outdoor space for up to 3000 people makes it the biggest in the Premier League.

The Terrace at the Amex Stadium

Heineken are extending their partnership as naming-rights holders of the matchday fanzone and working with the club to create a world-class fan experience pre and post-match.

Richard Campbell, Trading Director at Heineken UK said: “Just like the team at the American Express Stadium we are always looking at how we can elevate the fan experience, and The Terrace will be the perfect place to do just that. We’re looking forward to seeing supporters old and new enjoying our beers and ciders whilst celebrating an Albion matchday.”

The opening of The Terrace, a multi-million-pound development, will complete the first phase of £40m worth of investment in a range of improvements across the site, aimed at improving the matchday experience for Albion supporters.

On the mezzanine within the Heineken Fan Zone on a matchday will be the American Express Clubhouse, available to all American Express® Cardmembers along with up to three guests for each matchday (on a first-come, first-served basis) for fans wanting to immerse themselves in the matchday atmosphere.

After the match, the Fan Zone and the Clubhouse area will remain open for fans to socialise, watch the late kick-off or enjoy entertainment on the stage.

The Terrace will be open for all major sporting events and Albion away matchdays. The current schedule includes: Crystal Palace v Albion (PL) – 5 April*, Brentford v Albion (PL) – 19 April*, Easter Eggstravaganza – 20 April

Everton v Albion (WSL) – 27 April*, Wolves v Albion (PL) – 10 May*, Aston Villa v Albion (WSL) – 11 May*, Eurovision Party – 17 May, Spurs v Albion (PL) – 25 May*, Father’s Day Party – 15 June.

These events will be ticketed to estimate demand and can be booked online at theterraceofficial.com or through the club app.

What’s inside: The screens – inside the building are full width screens that will be showing all the sporting action ahead of Albion games. Outside the building, we will be relaying the key match information and displaying live sport on the huge wrap around screens.

Music we will have a mix of DJ Sets and live bands before and after the match from the stage and broadcast inside and outside of the building. Special guests will be in the Fan Zone on most matchdays to provide insight and entertainment to all supporters.

For the 1 April matchday itinerary: 12 noon opening of bars and kitchens, 4pm DJ set opens, 5.30pm special guest interviews, 6.00pm live band, 7.15pm last orders before kick-off

7.45pm kick-off – The Terrace will be closed during the match, 9.30pm bars and kitchens re-open, 9.30pm DJ set, 10.30pm kitchens close, 11pm close.

Commenting on The Terrace, Aaron Burke, VP of Global Brand Sponsorships at American Express said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner on The Terrace at the American Express Stadium and to extend our longstanding relationship with Brighton & Hove Albion FC.”

American Express will also be extending invitations to non-card hold members at most games for the rest of this season to ensure the space is fully utilised every matchday.

