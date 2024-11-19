Bournemouth vs Brighton: 'Battle of the piers' has come a long way in three decades

Brighton travel to Bournemouth this Saturday for a Premier League clash

Harty looks back on an historic moment in Brighton and Hove Albion’s history at Bournemouth

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one could have imagined when the Albion’s 1995/96 fixture list was released in mid June 1995, the significance of their away fixture at AFC Bournemouth scheduled for Saturday, September 23 1995.

Within a month the Albion fanzine, Gulls Eye (I wonder whatever happened to the editors?) had broken on the biggest stories in the club’s history with the news that the Goldstone Ground had been sold to developers in an apparent attempt (or should that read asset strip) to save the club after years of crippling debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 years ago, Meridian ITV were still ‘players’ in the regional TV world and had purchased rights to live Football League matches on a Sunday afternoon. And despite The Cherries being destined for midtable mediocrity and Brighton enduring far worse (eventual relegation), the sports department at Southampton were quick to pick out the ‘Battle of the Piers’ for live TV transmission on Sunday September 24.

By then the ‘civil war’ for the very survival of the Albion was in full swing. The fans had quickly seen through then Brighton chairman’s Bill Archer grandiose plans, it was all a façade.

The elaborate scheme, would eventually see the Ground first sold to a holding company then sold on after a period of time at a huge profit. No one has ever shown any documental evidence where the majority of the eventual profit went.

The game is almost an irrelevance, although still in post Albion boss Liam Brady was effectively managing the Seagulls with both hands tied behind his back. Even before the clocks had gone back, most Albion diehards saw relegation as a given, but with the Live TV coverage this was an opportunity to get the message out to a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton were 18th in the then League Two, when we arrived at the old Dean Court, there was strong Albion contingent in the 4,560 crowd, who vociferously protested for the majority of the game, which was also held up for obligatory pitch invasion, it actually lasted long enough for them to delay Catchphrase.

At 60 I’m old school, many modern football fans would probably frown at the thought of a pitch invasion, but when it’s either necessary or relevant there’s nothing wrong with them.

And that day it was needed, and clearly had the desired effect as even that early in the season the battle to save the Albion intensified.

For the record, Brighton lost that day 3-1, and slipped to 20th, which was the highest position they occupied for the rest of the season. But what happened off the pitch in front of the cameras was far, far more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as we made our way back along the M27 that night, none of us would have dreamed that 29 years later both clubs would be contesting a fixture in the greatest league on the planet, the EPL.

Dear old Greavsie was right, its certainly is a funny old game.