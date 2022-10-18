Brighton and Hove Albion could not find away past Nottingham Forest in a frustration 0-0 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium

As many of us carefully watch our energy consumption, Brighton's pre-match build-up for the 0-0 draw against basement team Nottingham Forest started with a dazzling light show.

The electric meter at the Amex Stadium surged but many fans were left wondering if that money would have been better spent towards a new striker this January.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said this week that a brand new attacker is not a priority but the Italian – who still seeks his first win from four matches since replacing Graham Potter – looked amped and wired on the touchline as chances came and went.

De Zerbi has so far drawn 3-3 at Liverpool, narrowly lost 1-0 against Tottenham at the Amex and last Friday saw his team beaten 2-0 at Brentford.

Nottingham Forest at home was supposed to be his moment, his chance to convince the home support that he is the right man to replace Potter, who left for Chelsea last month and has since made the role at Stamford Bridge appear easy.

Potter certainly had goal scoring issues during his time on the south coast as Brighton earned the unwelcome nickname of xG and Hove Albion.

De Zerbi is now the one left answering the many questions on just how a team can look so easy on the eye, create numerous opportunities – 19 shots in total – and yet still fail to score. It is a head scratcher but certainly nothing new for Albion fans.

Brighton dominated Steve cooper’s team but were unable to make a breakthrough. Leandro Trossard went closest to opening the scoring, hitting the top of the crossbar from just inside Forest’s 18-yard box in the 31st minute. While Danny Welbeck, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Solly March, Pascal Gross all passed up decent opportunities as Forest defended deep and also relied on the sharp reflexes of Dean Henderson on numerous occassions.

It is not all bad news for Brighton who remain seventh on 15 points from 10 matches as they continue to adapt having lost key players Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay and then Potter in quick succession.

Man City are next this Saturday, followed Potter's Chelsea at the Amex and De Zerbi could be waiting a little longer for his first three points – unless of course he can find a way for his team to finish.