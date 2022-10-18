It was a familiar story for Brighton, who dominated the match but couldn’t find a way past Dean Henderson, who will struggle to have a busier game.

Players and fans alike went into the half-time break, scratching their heads as to how they were not leading, with Leandro Trossard hitting the crossbar and Joel Veltman and Adam Webster wasting golden chances in front of goal.

At half-time, Albion had 68 per cent possession and 12 shots – with the visitors failing to muster a shot at goal.

Danny Welbeck and Brighton were unable to find the net despite taking 19 shots at goal. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven shots followed in the second-half for Brighton – with three off target for Forest – but still no goal.

An animated De Zerbi was seen screaming in frustration after a cross failed to beat Henderson late in the game. That frustration will last until Saturday, when Albion visit Manchester City.

Robert Sanchez – 7: Had next to nothing to do all night, with Forest unable to muster a shot on target.

Solly March – 7: Some good attacking play, with a number of dangerous crosses. Often guilty of being indecisive in front of goal but did have a good effort saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Webster – 7: Mostly untroubled defensively and assisted the attack with his passing ability. Played high up the pitch, with a crucial tackle on Serge Aurier in the first-half preventing a Forest attack and starting one for Albion. Important defending against Johnson.

Joel Veltman – 6: Missed Brighton’s best chance of the first-half, firing over the bar when unmarked, following a corner. Good cross to Welbeck could have ended in a goal on another day. Good on the ball.

Lewis Dunk – 7: Solid at the back when needed – which wasn’t often. Fortunate to see late interception bounce of for Awoniyi and out for a goal-kick.

Leandro Trossard – 7: Brighton’s brightest player and the most likely to break the deadlock, despite starting in wing-back position. Denied by the crossbar and a great diving save from Dean Henderson in the first-half. Some lovely touches and crosses. Faded in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moises Caicedo – 6: Dominated midfield battles. Booked for a high boot.

Adam Lallana – 7: One of Brighton's best performers in the opening 45 minutes. An influential figure on his return to the side after two months out. Regularly found pockets of space in the number ten role. Should have had an assist to his name when Veltman misfired. Only fit enough to play first hour - replaced by Tariq Lamptey.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6: Capable of something special to break the deadlock but was just lacking today. His great passing ability was clear for all to see. Booked for foul on Yates. Important late defending.

Pascal Gross – 6: Missed at least two big chances to give Brighton the lead. Good on the ball and linked up play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck – 5: Familiar problems in front of goal. Helped his team with some good hold up play but was unable to properly test Henderson. A couple of heavy touches saw good chances missed and he put a header wide early in the second half.

Subs: Tariq Lamptey - 7: A threat down the right with his pace. Could have had a one-on-one chance if not for last ditch clearance. Dangerous crosses and drew numerous fouls. Booked for tactical foul to prevent break-away.

Deniz Undav: N/A