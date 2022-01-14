Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace PLAYER RATINGS: Conor Gallagher lives up to Frank Lampard comparison but late nightmare for Joachim Andersen

Conor Gallagher celebrates his goal against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Brighton were twice denied an opener during a crazy spell in which they missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed after two VAR calls in two minutes.

Pascal Gross’ tame attempt from the spot was repelled by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland after Joel Veltman was adjudged to have been fouled by Will Hughes at a corner following VAR intervention.

Palace’s travelling fans, who threw a flare onto the pitch before Gross’ kick, had barely finished celebrating the save when Neal Maupay put the ball into the net moments later.

Referee Robert Jones was once again called to the pitchside monitor and subsequently ruled Maupay had bundled the ball out of Butland’s hands.

Leo Trossard also missed a golden chance in the first half when his effort was well by Butland's legs.

Palace snatched the lead in the 69th minute through Conor Gallagher.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder - who was compared to Frank Lampard by Patrick Vieira before the match - emphatically fired his seventh Premier League goal of the season into the right corner after Jeffrey Schlupp pulled the ball back.

Brighton levelled with three minutes remaining.

Maupay worked his way into the box past Joel Ward and his centre was inadvertently turned his own net by Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Here's who shone and who struggled for Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Jack Butland- 9 A penalty save and two great one-on-one stops kept Crystal Palace in the game, the goalkeeper the only reason Brighton were denied three more goals than they came away with, and his side were able to come away with a point.

Joel Ward- 4 Had a shaky game, epitomised by his poor header in the first half which sent Brighton through on goal, only to be denied by Butland.

Marc Guehi- 8 Defensively solid all game; read the game well and was dominant in the air. The defender also did well in bringing the ball out from the back, with good accurate passing, and looked an assured presence at the back for Palace.

Joachim Anderson- 5 The majority of his performance was solid, but scored an own goal, which he was unlucky to turn into his own net, which gave Brighton a point.

Tyrick Mitchel- 6 Despite Brighton having so much of the ball, the full-back wasn’t overly worked, and had a relatively quiet game. Was defensively sound when called upon.

Jeffrey Schlupp- 6 Barely in the game, but did well to cut the ball back to Gallagher for the Palace goal.

Michael Olise- 4 Was unable to implement himself on the game with the very little of the ball he saw.

Will Hughes- 4 Gave away a stupid penalty for grappling at a corner, but was bailed out by Butland’s subsequent save. A poor challenge saw him booked, and capped off an overall poor performance.

Conor Gallagher- 7 Took his chance well when it fell to him, sending the ball flying into the Brighton goal, and helping Palace to a point.

Eberechi Eze- 4 Was unable to have any effect on the game, and gave numerous fouls away, picking up a booking for one challenge after poor control meant the ball ran away from him. Had one attempt from the edge of the area which flew well over the target.

Odsonne Edouard- 4 The striker was isolated up front, and a lack of service meant he couldn’t make an impact in the game. One opportunity from a cross fell to him but the angle was tight and the forward was only able to hit straight at Sanchez in goal.

Luka Milivojevic- 5 Was busy in the middle of the park for the half an hour he played, and helped Palace to hold onto a point.