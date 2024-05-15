Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of in-form Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night – here are a few things you might have missed during the action-packed game.

VAR played its part:

On a day when it was revealed VAR might be scrapped, it was inevitable the controversial technology would have a big say on proceedings at the Amex.

Early in the game, Chelsea thought they had a penalty whenMarc Cucurella went down in the box after a challenge by Facundo Buonanotte. Replays showed the Argentine actually got a touch on the ball and referee Michael Salisbury was incorrect to award a spot-kick.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea goes down with an injury as Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

After a check on the pitchside monitor, the penalty was overturned.

VAR later confirmed the on-pitch call that Nicholas Jackson was offside when he found the net in the second half.

However the video assistant referee did not intervene at the beginning of the second half when Gusto looked like he’d tripped Adingra in the box. From the replays, it did look like a stonewall penalty decision.

Cucurella and Caicedo booed

Marc Cucurella was involved in most of the action and it was clear he had the bit between his teeth after his unsavoury exit from Brighton. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cucurella was involved in most of the action and it was clear he had the bit between his teeth after his unsavoury exit from Brighton.

Brighton fans made their feelings known to their former Spanish defender, who had one season at the club in 2021, booing every touch of the ball.

The Seagulls supporters were also quick to show that no love was lost on Caicedo, who left the club for a Premier League record transfer fee of £115 million.

After a clash with Mudryk in a fiery game, Lamptey pushed away Nicholas Jackson when the Chelsea forward tried to put his arm around the defender. The two sides and their fans really don’t like each other!

An unsuspecting rivalry of recent times between the two clubs: Mainly due to the number of backroom staff and players that they have bought from the Albion in recent times. Namely, former Brighton manager Graham Potter, Cucurella, Caicedo and Sanchez.

It was a fiery contest, with both sets of fans aiming chants at each other – with many about Cucurella and Caicedo.

‘Cold’ Cole Palmer shows Brighton what they’ve missed out on: In a pre-match press conference, before the fixture, De Zerbi said: "We tried to bring him in last summer. We thought he could be a top player. The qualities of Palmer are clear. This season he is playing very well, scoring a lot of goals."

After scoring his 22nd goal of the season – a superb header – ‘Cold’ Palmer certainly showed Brighton what they could have had.

Red card for violent conduct: Near the end of the game, Chelsea substitute Reece James lashed out at Joao Pedro near the end of normal time.

It was a petulant moment from a player who hasn’t played much football due to injury. It was this incident that nearly sparked a comeback from Albion.