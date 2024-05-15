Brighton 1-2 Chelsea: five things you might've missed including heated Cucurella and Caicedo moments and VAR controversy

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea goes down with an injury as Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton were at home to Chelsea in their second-to-last game of the season. Here’s a few things you might’ve missed during the game.

VAR played its part: A penalty was turned over by Video Assisted Refereeing as well as a goal for Chelsea. In the same respect for Brighton, at the beginning of the second half, Gusto looked like he’d tripped Adingra in the box, but VAR did not intervene on this occasion. From the replays, it did look like a stonewall penalty decision.

Cucurella and Caicedo booed: Brighton fans made their feelings known to their former defender who had one season at the club in 2021. Caicedo booed, Seagulls supporters were also quick to show that no love was lost on Caicedo, who left the club for a Premier League record transfer fee of £115 million.

During the game, Lamptey also pushed Nicholas Jackson when the Chelsea forward tried to put his arm around the defender near the end of the first half. In added time of the The two sides and their fans really don’t like each other!

In addition to this, Cucurella fouled Lamptey and Buonanotte in around the first ten minutes of the game and was lucky not to have been booked.

An unsuspecting rivalry of recent times between the two clubs: Mainly due to the amount of backroom staff and players that they have bought from the Albion in recent times. Namely, former Brighton manager Graham Potter, Cucurella, Caicedo and Sanchez.

‘Cold’ Cole Palmer shows Brighton what they’ve missed out on: In a pre-match press conference, before the fixture, De Zerbi said: "We tried to bring him in last summer. We thought he could be a top player. The qualities of Palmer are clear. This season he is playing very well, scoring a lot of goals."

